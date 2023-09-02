LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Authorities have determined the Tiger Island fire was the result of arson and ask the public for assistance finding the arson suspect.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s enforcement division has been investigating the fires in Beauregard Parish and determined the Tiger Island fire was the result of arson. LDAF and Beauregard Sheriff’s Office are actively investigation the matter.

The fire was first reported Aug. 22 just east of Merryville and has been active for more than a week consuming over 31,000 forested acres. More than 20 homes and structures have been damaged in the town of Merryville.

Evacuations were issued for nearby areas and even temporary flight restrictions have been put in place for some areas due to arial operations.

Resources from across Louisiana and surrounding states have poured in to help mitigate and control the fire. Reports on Friday said the Tiger Island fire was nearly 50% contained.

Investigators urge you to call law enforcement if you or anyone you know has any information regarding this fire. To report an arsonist or information regarding this fire, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-462-8918.

All calls to the LDAF hotline are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.