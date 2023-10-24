AMITE, La. (WGNO) — A Tickfaw man was found guilty of shooting and killing his wife by a unanimous jury on Thursday, Oct. 19.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said 48-year-old Walter Albert was found guilty of second-degree murder during a three-day trial.

Perrilloux said officers responded to a medical call at 10037 Ed Brown Rd. for a person who had been shot in the face and covered in blood outside the home.

Upon arrival, officers said they found Sabrina Anderson unresponsive and unconscious with a gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Perrilloux said Albert, who was reported to be Anderson’s husband, was then brought to the Tickfaw Police Department by a family member after he threw the gun used in the crime over a bridge.

He said Albert then walked to the police department and admitted to shooting Anderson.

According to a crime lab expert, the shell casing found at the scene matched the gun that was thrown over the bridge.

Perrilloux said the defense said the shooting “was due to an ongoing argument thus mitigating the charge to a manslaughter, in the heat of passion.” He said state attorney Le’Anne Malnar said the shooting happened due to Anderson leaving Albert.

According to Perrilloux, “the defendant stated initially, upon contacting Tickfaw Police Department Officer Gleber, that ‘she told me till death do us part, I really meant that,’ after admitting to getting the gun off the street that was used in the murder.”

Albert’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

