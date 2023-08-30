Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TICKFAW, La. (WGNO) — A Tickfaw man was apprehended on Saturday, Aug. 26, for allegedly starting a large fire after threatening to do it, in spite of the statewide burn ban.

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry agents said they received a report of the man’s intentions from the Natalbany Fire Department.

While LDAF agents and deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office were searching for the man, he allegedly called 911 from Old Genesse Road in Tickfaw, indicating that he was planning to start a fire.

Agents and deputies found the suspect, who they identified as 37-year-old Robin Crawford, and took him into custody after a brief struggle.

The Natabany Fire Department and LDAF Wildland Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to control the large fire that Crawford allegedly started.

Crawford faces the following charges:

Flight from an officer

Two counts of resisting an officer

Misuse of 911

Simple escape

Simple arson

Communicating false information of planned arson

Violation of burn ban

Fugitive (St. Tammany Parish)

