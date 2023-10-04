Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TICKFAW, La. (WGNO) — Reported drug activity in Tickfaw led to the arrest of four people, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 25, Sheriff Daniel Edwards said agents with the narcotics division received a complaint of reported drug activity at a home on Becky Lane. Responding deputies went to the home of the individuals who allegedly had several outstanding warrants.

Upon arrival, they located 27-year-old Destany Anthony in the neighbor’s yard. She was arrested and during a search, allegedly found to be in possession of 10 unopened prescription packages of Suboxone.

A search warrant was later issued for the home. Detectives located and arrested the remaining three people, including Alliyah Leblanc, 22, who was allegedly in possession of a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

28-year-old Christian Anthony was arrested on two failure-to-appear warrants and was allegedly in possession of a backpack containing approximately 32 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 15 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl powder, 18 grams of suspected counterfeit Xanax believed to contain fentanyl, and suspected adderall and marijuana.

23-year-old Ardavion Hughes was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Destany Anthony faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute of schedule III CDS and probation violation.

Leblanc faces charges of possession of schedule II CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Anthony faces charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS and failure to appear.

