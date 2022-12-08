NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Tulane/ Gravier area early Thursday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened at the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Poydras Street. Officers say at about 2:10 a.m. the victim arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.