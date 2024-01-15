NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men and a woman were shot at a New Orleans East gas station on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the incident occurred at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road at approximately 4:10 p.m.

NOPD officials said a grey SUV approached the intersection and shot at a gas station, wounding two men and a woman. All victims were taken a hospital.

Further details weren’t released.

