NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three women are wanted in connection a New Orleans shoplifting investigation.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the women stole multiple items of clothing from a store in the 5500 block of Magazine Street on Friday, May 5.

Investigators said the same women were identified as the suspects in two other shoplifting cases. One of the other incidents happened the same day in the Sixth District, and they were also connected to a previous shoplifting case in the Second District.

NOPD officials are asking the public to help identity the women pictured in security footage clips.

(Courtesy: New Orleans Police Department)

(Courtesy: New Orleans Police Department)