Three wanted for questioning in N. Claiborne homicide investigation, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for three persons of interest for questioning in an ongoing homicide investigation that occurred in the 6100 block of North Claiborne Avenue late Tuesday evening.

The three pictured individuals are not currently wanted on any criminal charges, however the Homicide Unit detectives believe they may possess information that could be critical to the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the three pictured persons of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.