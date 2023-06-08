Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office (SCPSO) is searching for three men who deputies say are responsible for a credit card theft in the Luling area on Sunday, June 4.

According to deputies, a woman called around 4:40 p.m. to report that her wallet was stolen out of a grocery cart at Winn-Dixie. Her Louisiana driver’s license, credit cards, and debit card were in it.

Deputies report that the store’s surveillance video caught a man taking the wallet out of her bag in the cart. They said later, three men allegedly used the stolen cards to make purchases at other stores.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, dark shirt, and tan pants.

Anyone with information about the men’s locations is asked to contact Detective Amanda Buchanan with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-783-6807, (985)-783-1135, or abuchanan@stcharlessheriff.org.

