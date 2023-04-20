Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three juveniles are in the New Orleans Police Department custody after police say they were connected to one armed robbery and two armed robbery attempts this week.

The three incidents, all connected, happened in the Central City and Mid City areas Wednesday:

An armed robbery with a gun in the 1100 block of City Park Avenue

Attempted armed robbery in the 1300 block of Octavia Street

Attempted armed robbery on April 19 in the 4200 block of Carondelet Street

Through investigation, the NOPD located a vehicle later in the day that matched the description of the incidents. Officers arrested three teens, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, who were seen leaving the car at the time.

All three teenagers have been booked with resisting an officer and two are booked with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Additional charges are pending upon further investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist in these investigations is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

