COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of three men accused of murdering a man and his pregnant girlfriend.

According to official court records, St. Tammany Parish deputies opened a homicide investigation in July of 2020 after finding a man and his pregnant girlfriend shot to death in Lacombe.

The bodies of 20-year-old Ellis Sylvanus and 21-year-old Quile Sanders were found on Bremerman Road. Sanders was seven months pregnant.

Deputies later determined that the murders were drug-related, and arrested Peter Reimonenq as the shooter in the incident. Reimonenq is serving an 80-year prison sentence.

Now, Shannon Amos has pleaded guilty to driving the getaway car and getting rid of the gun. He is sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Two other men, Micheal Young and Christopher Roberts, pleaded guilty to being accessories to the murders. Young is sentenced to four years and Roberts has three years’ probation.

