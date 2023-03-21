SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Three Slidell teenagers are in custody after police stopped them during a joyride Tuesday.

According to the Slidell Police, just after 6 p.m., the three teens stole a vehicle from the parking lot at Fremaux Town Center after they reportedly stole the keys to a blue SUV from the locker room in the Esporta Gym.

After an Hour and a half search, Slidell PD along with Louisiana State Poice located the teens and arrested them.

