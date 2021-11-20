NOPD: Three shot in Gentilly Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Around 9 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields.

When officers arrived at the location, they found three victims.

Two of the victims were females. One was a woman, she was shot on her buttocks.

The other female victim’s age is unknown, but she was hot to her arm and shoulder.

#NOPD Investigating a shooting in the Third District pic.twitter.com/iCzlJyEWzU — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 20, 2021

The other victim was a man who was shot on his leg and lower abdomen.

All three victims are being treated at a local hospital for their gunshot injuries.