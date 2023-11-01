NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department was on the scene of three overnight shootings that left three people wounded on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to the NOPD, the first shooting happened in the Lower Garden District around 9:55 p.m. Officers said they responded to a call of a shooting near the corner of Felicity and St. Thomas streets.

Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

His condition was not released.

At 2:18 a.m. on Nov. 1, a second shooting was called in for the Tulane/Gravier area. Officers say a man was walking in the 2100 block of Poydras Street when he heard shots fired. The man reportedly ran and hid behind cars.

Other bystanders took the man to a local hospital for treatment but his condition was not released.

A third shooting happened minutes later in Central City where officers say another man was wounded in the 2100 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Officers say the man was at a gas station in the area when someone approached him and started shooting. The victim was struck in the elbow and taken to a local hospital by private car.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories