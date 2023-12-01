ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Three people were sentenced in connection to the 2018 deaths of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline in Slidell.

According to Interim St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Collin Sims, Day’s mother reported her as missing on Feb. 16, 2018. She was last seen the previous day leaving Pearl River with Hartline.

Brittney Savell had asked the two to pick her up in Slidell for a potential drug deal at an abandoned property near a home she had been staying at.

Once there, Sims said Derrien Lemoine and Jason Landry came out from an abandoned mobile home with their faces covered and with handguns. They forced the three down a trail to a wooded area. Though, while they were walking, Landry shot Hartline in the back of his head, killing him. Landry then also shot Day in the back of her head.

Sims said Landry, Lemoine and Savell left the scene and went to Steven Lee Olivieri’s home. Olivieri and Lemoine went back to the scene and found that Day was still alive and asking for help. Olivieri shot her in her head, killing her.

The district attorney said the same night, Landry and Olivieri dumped their bodies and the car they traveled in into the East Pearl River at the Louisiana and Mississippi state line near Highway 90.

The vehicles and bodies were found 18 days later in the river.

They were charged and sentenced as follows:

33-year-old Steven Lee Olivieri — 40 years for manslaughter, 25 years for obstruction of justice, 20 years for felon in possession of a firearm and 20 years on possession or manufacturing of a bomb.

— 40 years for manslaughter, 25 years for obstruction of justice, 20 years for felon in possession of a firearm and 20 years on possession or manufacturing of a bomb. 31-year-old Brittney Michelle Savell — 30 years on each two counts for conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm, 30 years on each two counts second-degree manslaughter and 30 years for each two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

— 30 years on each two counts for conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm, 30 years on each two counts second-degree manslaughter and 30 years for each two counts of second-degree kidnapping. 28-year-old Derrion Joseph Lemoine — 40 years on each two counts for conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm, 40 years on each two counts for manslaughter, 40 years on each two counts of second-degree kidnapping, 40 years on obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and 20 years on one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Landry pled guilty and was sentenced in March. He received 40 years in prison for each manslaughter count, 40 years for each count of kidnapping and 30 years for each count of conspiracy.

