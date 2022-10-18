Disclaimer : All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars and facing several robbery charges for incidents in the Mid-City area on Friday (Oct. 14), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD arrested 36-year-old Bryan Gray for the armed robbery, armed carjacking, and attempted armed robbery, that occurred between the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Conti Street.

Detectives discovered Gray’s car in the 800 block of Commerce Street a short time after the crimes. Investigations lead them to Gray, at a home in the 5100 block of Crowder Boulevard on Saturday (Oct.15).

Officers a conducted a search of the car and house and found a gun, clothing, marijuana, crack cocaine, Gabapentin capsules, and powdered cocaine.

Gray was booked into the Orleans Justice Center on the robbery charges and faces additional charges of Illegal Possession of Narcotics.

