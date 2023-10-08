NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three people were wounded within two hours of each other in separate shootings in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 7.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first incident happened at 4:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue.

In the first incident, a victim was seated in his car when he was shot by a suspect who fired into the vehicle, striking the victim twice in the leg.

Two hours later, the second shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Bundy Road.

In the second incident, a man reported that someone attempted to enter his apartment by turning the doorknob. When the man opened his door, he reported an individual walking down the stairs. That’s when the suspect was shot in the leg.

The third shooting occurred on the westbound side of the 1-10 freeway near the Elysian Fields exit, around 8:15 p.m.

During the third shooting incident, a man was seated in the passenger side of a U-Haul truck when he was shot in the back. He reported that a suspect just began opening fire at the truck.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

