NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating a shooting that left 3 people injured on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30, NOPD officers heard shots fired in South Seventh Ward. It was revealed the gunfire came from 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

Two men and a woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details on their conditions were unclear.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers. ,