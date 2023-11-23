NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than twelve hours after Cantrell addressed holiday weekend safety, the New Orleans Police Department was called out to three separate shootings, two of which were blocks apart on Canal Street, a high-tourist area Wednesday night, Nov, 22.

“We’ll be engaged. There will be boots on the ground making sure this city is safe,” says Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

With the kick-off of the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 25, fans are beginning to settle into the city, but cautiously after the news of the shootings.

“I think because we don’t get that in the UK, we have to be in a real crime area. I think we have crossed the road a few times to avoid people, but to be honest, you do that in London. Also, you wouldn’t assume that they are armed, but it’s what you do to avoid someone that’s going to do something crazy,” says tourist Margaret Keenan.

Denise Joseph grew up in New Orleans. She explains the ongoing shootings show the need for more manpower on the streets for occasions like Bayou Classic. Around this time, she finds herself constantly telling tourists to be careful and and watch their surroundings.

“I just tell them to be safe because that’s not going to stop anyone. They come to New Orleans to have fun. You know it’s a fun city. That’s why I tell the tourists if you need directions, ask the police,” says Joseph.

Another tourist says the shootings are just a reminder for her to be careful where she goes, but she isn’t worried about the crime.

“When you come to New Orleans, you come knowing that it’s going to be edgy, so you have to accept that. We are walking around, and so is everyone else. I haven’t felt unsafe, so you know you’re doing something right,” says Walford.

Anyone with information about the crime can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

