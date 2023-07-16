SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Three Mississippi teens have been arrested in Slidell after a robbery incident Saturday, July 15.

Slidell Police Department Chief Randy Fandal said that officers responded to a report around 4:00 p.m. that three male suscepts driving a BMW pulled in front of a residence and took Amazon packages that were just delivered.

Through further investigation, officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrest the suspects.

At the time of their arrest, officers found multiple stolen packages belonging to different addresses in the Slidell area as well as a hand-written note, which contained a plan to commit some type of robbery.

All three juveniles were arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft and criminal conspiracy.

