NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three men were wounded in separate New Orleans shootings that all occurred within a 90-minute time span early Monday morning.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said detectives were investigating a shooting 1900 block of Perdido Street, located near LSU Health New Orleans’ campus in the Tulane-Gravier area. Initial reports showed one man had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

About an hour later, police responded to a second shooting around 5:30 a.m., this time in Algiers. Detectives responded to the intersection of Wall Boulevard and Odeon Street where they found another man had been shot. He was also taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Minutes later, a third shooting happened at 5:51 a.m. at the intersection of Lawrence and Deborah streets at Behrman Park. Detectives say a man was sitting in his Honda Civic at the intersection of Shirley and General De Gaulle drives when an unidentified armed suspect got into his car and told the victim to get out.

Police say the victim drove to the park and then exited the vehicle. That’s when police say the suspect opened fire on the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect then drove away.

The conditions of the victims weren’t made immediately available by the NOPD. Other details regarding a suspect description were also unclear.

