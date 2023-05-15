Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three people were killed, and another was injured in four separate overnight shootings in New Orleans.

The first fatal shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 in the 4500 block of Marque Drive in New Orleans East. A man had been shot, and later died in a hospital. New Orleans police identified 28-year-old Kevin Jackson as the alleged shooter. He has since been arrested.

Another shooting was reported to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) around 10:11 p.m. on Sunday. NOPD officials said a man was shot in the 2300 block of Toledano Street in the Central City area. He was taken to a hospital. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to a second fatal shooting around 10:37 on Sunday in the 3300 block of South Saratoga in the Central City area. At the scene, officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD officials said a third fatal shooting happened around 2:57 a.m. on Monday, May 15 in the 2100 block of Perdido Street in the Tulane-Gravier area. A security officer patrolling the area found a car crashed into utility pole. A man was found alongside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

