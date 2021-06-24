Three juveniles charged in Assumption Parish vehicle theft investigation

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three juveniles face charges in connection to two Assumption Parish vehicle thefts.

Deputy investigation reveals that they responded to a vehicle theft in Labadieville on May 15 and another in Napoleonville on June 6. Both times the vehicles were found and returned to the owner.

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation identified three suspects in the May 15 theft case.

The suspects are a 16-year-old from Thibodaux, a 14-year-old from Thibodaux, and a 14-year-old from Gray. All three face charges, Assumption Parish deputies said. Additionally, deputies said the 14-year-old from Gray faces charges of felony identity theft.

The 14-year-old suspect from Thibodaux was charged with one count of Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle for the June 6 vehicle theft.

All three suspects were arrested on June 16 and released to their guardians, according to deputies.