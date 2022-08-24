NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating the third homicide in the city Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Just before1:40, the NOPD responded to the 2800 block of Comus Court on a call of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find a possible suspect and motive.

This is the third deadly shooting Wednesday. The first happened in Hollygrove at about 7:30 a.m. on Pritchard Place, where police found a man with a gunshot wound, unresponsive at the location and pronounced him dead on the scene.

The second incident took place in Central City on South Johnson St. The NOPD said at about 10:30 a.m. they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and also pronounced dead on the scene. All shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.