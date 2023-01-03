NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A wellness check turned deadly after three people were found dead inside a New Orleans home on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

Shortly after 7 a.m., New Orleans Police Department Deputy Supt. Hans Ganthier says officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard for a wellness check. That’s where police found three people dead inside the location.

According to the NOPD, the three victims had been dead for several days and officers were not immediately able to determine specifics about the victims, including their age or gender.

Although it was unclear if the three people had been shot, we’re told that multiple bullets were found on the floor of the home. The case is being investigated as a triple homicide.

Several neighbors have identified the person who lives in the home as Alonzo Jackson, a man in his 50s. We’re told Jackson’s family has owned the house for several years and he was living in the home with his brother.

One neighbor tells WGNO they called in for a wellness check after not hearing from Jackson for weeks.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to provide updates as they come in. Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

The NOPD stresses that the investigation is still in its early stages and is encouraging anyone with any details surrounding the incident to contact the following:

NOPD 1st District Office

(504) 658-6010

NOPD Homicide Section

(504) 658-5300

CrimeStoppers

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

