ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Three employees were arrested during an undercover prostitution sting at an Abilene massage parlor.

Manager Guoyan Zhang was charged with Prostitution, Practice by Massage Establishment: Licensed Employees, and License Required and employees Heling Lu and Guilian Lu were charged with License Required following the sting operation at a massage parlor on the 4600 block of S 14th Street.

Arrest reports state an undercover officer went into the establishment, where Zhang offered to perform sexual acts for him in exchange for money.

During an interview, the documents state Zhang admitted to being the owner and manager and investigators also learned she and the two employees were not licensed to perform massages in the State of Texas.

All three suspects remain held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling at least $515.

