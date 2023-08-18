ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Three employees were arrested during an undercover prostitution sting at an Abilene massage parlor.
Manager Guoyan Zhang was charged with Prostitution, Practice by Massage Establishment: Licensed Employees, and License Required and employees Heling Lu and Guilian Lu were charged with License Required following the sting operation at a massage parlor on the 4600 block of S 14th Street.
Arrest reports state an undercover officer went into the establishment, where Zhang offered to perform sexual acts for him in exchange for money.
During an interview, the documents state Zhang admitted to being the owner and manager and investigators also learned she and the two employees were not licensed to perform massages in the State of Texas.
All three suspects remain held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling at least $515.
Latest Posts:
- CITY WITHOUT CARE: 300 YEARS OF RACISM, HEALTH DISPARITIES AND HEALTHCARE ACTIVISM IN NEW ORLEANS
- Hawaii fires thrust congressional approval of disaster funds into the spotlight
- Deputy talks woman out of jumping into Chattahoochee River with infant
- Kid Rock spotted apparently drinking Bud Light after calling for boycott
- Ivermectin still not effective or approved for COVID-19 treatment, FDA says
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.