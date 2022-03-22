Watch live at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, March 22, the NOPD will provide an update on the case of Linda Frickey, a woman who was fatally dismembered after a Mid-City carjacking on Monday afternoon.

Hours after the fatal incident, NOPD released surveillance footage of four unidentified suspects wanted in the case.

On Tuesday morning, a source within the NOPD confirmed three juvenile suspects had been arrested in connection to the case, however, other details of the arrest were not immediately available.

