Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Three people were arrested and nearly 3,500 suspected fentanyl pills were recovered in a Slidell drug bust on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that an anonymous tip led deputies to arrest of three people at a home in the 800 block of Pine Tree Street.

At the home, deputies allegedly found the following:

3,494.5 suspected fentanyl pills in the form of counterfeit oxycodone

Three grams of fentanyl powder

53.4 grams of an unknown brown powder

A 10mm semi-automatic handgun

Approximately a half pound of psilocybin mushrooms

Approximately four pounds of marijuana

69 commercially rolled and packaged marijuana blunts

Other THC products and drug paraphernalia

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Syriel Biagas, 20-year-old Aniyah Thurmond and 35-year-old Brian Bailey were arrested. Biagas and Thurmond are facing multiple drug charges. Bailey was issued a summons on one drug charge.

