ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An investigation between the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi ended with three arrests and the recovery of multiple guns and drugs.

Officials from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) said investigators searched two homes after receiving search warrants on Friday, June 16.

STPSO detectives said they seized about one quarter pound of meth, nearly half a pound of marijuana, Adderall, Sildenafil Citrate tablets, 7.5 doses of LSD, drug paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of illegal drugs and six guns.

Officers from STPSO and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Slidell resident James Daspit, 58, Pearl River resident Jay Scott Scroggins, 51, and Pearl River resident Michael Fitzgerald, 54.

Daspit will face the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Illegal carrying of weapons,

Possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Scroggins will face the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute LSD

Illegal carrying of weapons

Possession of legend drug without a prescription

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fitzgerald will face a charge of resisting an officer after attempting to run while officers executed a search warrant.

