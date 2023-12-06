Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Two Baton Rouge men and a LaPlace boy were arrested after St. John the Baptist Parish deputies recovered guns and pounds of drugs during a fight that led to a drug bust in LaPlace.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies responded to a report of a fight involving weapons in the LaPlace area on Sunday, Dec. 3, around 4:40 p.m.

While deputies were heading to the scene, they were alerted that the people involved in the fight had reportedly left the scene in a car.

Deputies said they found the car and stopped it for investigation.

During the investigation, detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said they recovered approximately three pounds of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 100 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 57 grams of suspected black tar heroin, approximately seven grams of marijuana and two guns.

According to deputies, one of the guns “had a device commonly referred to as a ‘Switch’ attached to it which converts the handgun to a fully automatic weapon.”

Following the search, deputies arrested Samuel Jackson, James Washington and a boy.

Jackson faces charges of illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession with intent to distribute heroin, felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony possession of a machine gun, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, misdemeanor prohibited acts, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Washington faces charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine, prohibited acts, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The boy faces charges of prohibited acts, misdemeanor drug Paraphernalia, felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, “The juvenile was released to the parents per Judge’s orders.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts