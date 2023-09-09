Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Three adults and a teen are facing charges following an auto theft ring bust in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said investigators with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Houma Police Department and the Louisiana State Police worked together to solve the case.

He said three cars had been reported stolen between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22, each was disabled and left on a road or highway.

During an investigation, Webre said two of the cars reported stolen were found at a recycling business in Houma. While at the business, detectives said 48-year-old Allen Punch allegedly drove to the business with the third car.

Webre said Allen was taken into custody and later arrested.

He said another investigation indicated 41-year-old Sarah Holliday allegedly stole a car left on the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge in St. Charles Parish. Detectives said they found the car at Holliday’s home in Bayou Blue.

Detectives said they also found a teenage boy was involved in stealing two of the cars.

Webre said detectives discovered Punch was allegedly using a truck registered to 53-year-old Bobby Foreman to “transport the cars for scrapping.”

Investigators said they obtained a search warrant for Foreman’s shop and allegedly discovered evidence of a fifth car not yet reported stolen from Houma.

Webre said through the course of the investigation, four stolen cars were recovered and a fifth was scrapped prior to the investigation.

Punch faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things, two counts of forgery and possession of methamphetamine in Terrebonne Parish, and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle and a charge of forgery in Lafourche Parish.

Holliday faces charges of illegal possession of stolen things and theft of a motor vehicle in Terrebonne Parish, and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles in Lafourche Parish.

Foreman faces charges of illegal possession of stolen things and forgery.

The teen faces two charges of motor vehicle theft.

