NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with University Medical Center in New Orleans have reportedly shut down patient visits after receiving a threat.

Hospital staff were notified in a message sent Tuesday morning that the threat could impact the safety of the campus. As a precaution, patient visits were put on pause. We’re told outpatient visits including clinical appointments will resume.

Other details regarding the incident were not disclosed.

Officials say they are in working with the New Orleans Police Department to mitigate the issue. WGNO has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

