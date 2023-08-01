Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A third person has died following a shooting and car crash in New Orleans during Lundi Gras earlier this year.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 20 at North I-10 Service Road and Bundy Road.

New Orleans police responded to a report of shots fired in the area. At the scene, officers found a crash involving a black Dodge and a white Nissan.

Two men inside the Dodge suffered fatal gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

They Orleans Parish coroner later identified the two men as 35-year-old Andrew Stiller and 21-year-old Johnell Hampton.

New Orleans police said a 35-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and another woman who were inside the Nissan had been shot in their heads.

They were taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting led to the Dodge running off the road, through a fence and onto the interstate where it crashed into the Nissan.

New Orleans police later arrested 33-year-old Tyree Quinn. He was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

On August 1, the Orleans Parish coroner said 39-year-old Kimberly Burnette died as a result of the shooting.

There are no details on whether Quinn faces additional charges at this time.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts