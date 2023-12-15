RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — Another threat of violence was reported against East St. John High School in Reserve on Friday, Dec. 15.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, it was a bomb threat that was made in the form of a call.

Leaders with St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools confirm students were transitioned to a safe location. There was also an increased police presence at the school as an investigation began.

This comes just two days after another threat was made against the same school. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was put on lockdown, but was lifted when that threat was deemed not credible.

On Nov. 17, the school was also closed after a student allegedly threatened a shooting. Sheriff Mike Tregre said a 17-year-old boy admitted to making the threat because he was angry for being disciplined by the school for a previous matter but had no intentions on carrying it out.

Friday’s threat marks the third threat in one month at the school.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts