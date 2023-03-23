All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who reportedly burglarized a home in the Lake Terrance area.

Officers received a report from a homeowner that shortly after leaving their home in the 2400 block of Killdeer Street, their house was ransacked and robbed.

The suspect allegedly climbed through a back window and took several items.

PHOTO CREDIT: NEW ORLEANS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Through surveillance video, officers were able to capture a picture of the suspect, seen lugging a suitcase and carrying an umbrella.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this subject or with other information about this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.