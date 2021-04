THIBODAUX, La. — The Thibodaux chief of police is asking for people to make sure cars are locked after a recent uptick in car burglaries.



Chief Bryan Zeringue says that the majority of the burglaries are because the cars are left unlocked with valuables and weapons inside.

He also says people are leaving keys and key fobs in their cars, too.

Thibodaux Police are urging vehicle owners to take important things out of the car, lock it up and take the keys.