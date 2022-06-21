THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) – A Thibodaux man is in jail after being caught trying to burglarize a vehicle Tuesday, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Police said just after 3 p.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of St. Mary Street witnessed a man, identified as 28-year-old Zachary Cole, notice a suspicious person walking from the parking lot of a near-by business.

When they stopped Cole, police said he was acting very nervous and was not clearly explaining why he was in the area. Investigations revealed Cole admitted to burglarized two vehicles in the parking lot.

He was found with some of the stolen items. Surveillance video later showed that a third car was involved.

“Locking your vehicles and removing any valuables can go a long way in the protection of your property,” said Chief Zeringue. “Many burglars are looking for unlocked, easy targets.”

Cole was booked on 3 counts of Simple Burglary – Motor Vehicle which is a felony, and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he is being held on a $15,000.00 Bond.

The Thibodaux Police Department tells residents that if they see anything suspicious or out the ordinary, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021.