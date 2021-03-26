PATTERSON, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Sheriff Blaise Smith says the shooting happened in the Zenor Road area of Patterson just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The Sheriff says they also received a call of a man wounded at the Patterson Truck Stop.
When deputies arrived at the truck stop, they found a vehicle with three people inside.
The victim, identified as Keiondre Allridge, 21, of Thibodaux, was later pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Thibodaux man killed in late night shooting in Patterson
