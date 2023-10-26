NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Thibodaux man was indicted Wednesday, Oct. 25, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Louisiana, for allegedly receiving and attempting to receive child sexual abuse material.

According to prosecutors, Paul Adams, 27, received sexually explicit images of children between March and July of 2023. He is also accused of producing sexual images of children and trying to sell them.

If convicted at trial, Adams faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years for each charge. He also faces a life of supervised release and may be required to register as a sex offender.

