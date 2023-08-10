Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An 18-year-old is in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office following a shooting at a graduation party.

Officials with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) said it happened in the 300 block of Hyland Drive in the Marydale neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. in May.

A family hosted a party to celebrate their relative’s high school graduation when a suspect opened fire in the crowd.

Seven people were wounded by the gunfire, five of which were female. Two young women were also hurt as the crowd was dispersing. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 25.

Officers recovered a handgun with DNA evidence at the scene.

During further investigation, detectives identified Keshon Taylor as a suspect in the shooting. Based on the evidence officers were able to tie him to six of the seven victims and obtained a warrant for his arrest for six counts of attempted second degree murder.

Taylor appeared in court Tuesday, Aug. 8, on an unrelated matter and was taken into custody on the active warrant involving the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

