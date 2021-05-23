Thibodaux man arrested on child exploitation charges

FILE – This Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, shows a Louisiana State Police vehicle in Louisiana. New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A joint investigation has led to the arrest of 28-year-old Dillon Guidry pf Thibodaux, La., following his participation in child exploitation on a social media app.

The Lafourche Parish man’s charges are related to indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, and possession of marijuana.

The arrest was made on Thursday based on a collaborative undercover investigation between the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Baton Rouge Field Office in conjunction with the FBI, Homeland Security, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This remains an active investigation.