Thibodaux man arrested on child exploitation charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A joint investigation has led to the arrest of 28-year-old Dillon Guidry pf Thibodaux, La., following his participation in child exploitation on a social media app.
The Lafourche Parish man’s charges are related to indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, and possession of marijuana.
The arrest was made on Thursday based on a collaborative undercover investigation between the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Baton Rouge Field Office in conjunction with the FBI, Homeland Security, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
This remains an active investigation.