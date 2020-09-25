Thibodaux man arrested for threats made to a witness in a murder trial

NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD)- Frank A. Couteau III, 32, was arrested by Thibodaux Police for threats made to a witness in a murder trial.

In January of 2019, detectives investigated the situation in which the witness had recorded cell phone threats on multiple occasions, allegedly made by Couteau.

This trial involves a relative of Couteau, who was convicted over a decade ago.

Couteau was arrested on Thursday and was transferred to Assumption Parish where he was booked into the Detention Center.

His bond hearing is pending.

For additional information concerning this incident, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer, Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281.

LATEST POSTS