Thibodaux man arrested for firearm found at C.M. Washington Elementary

THIBODAUX, La. — A local man has found himself in handcuffs after being arrested for Flight from an Officer and Carrying a Firearm/Dangerous Weapon on School Property/Firearm Free Zone (Felony).

The Thibodaux Police Department brought 27-year-old Deanthony Johnson into custody for an April 12 incident involving a handgun found on C.M. Washington Elementary School property.

A joint investigation immediately began between the TPD and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to determine how the gun ended up on school campus. Through investigation and video surveillance captured in the area, it was learned that the recovery of the gun was related to a traffic incident that occurred on Monday, April 5.

Deanthony Michaels Johnson

On that date, a TPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 white Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. After failing to stop initially, the vehicle did stop near the intersection of Ledet Street and School Street, at which time two black male passengers – driver Joshua Johnson and the aforementioned suspect – fled on foot from the vehicle in opposing directions.

The driver was apprehended after a failed attempt to flee for a parole violation. J. Johnson also claimed ownership of narcotics found in the vehicle and was arrested for Turning Movements and Required Signals, Violation of Probation/Parole (Felony), Flight from an Officer and Sale or Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. J. Johnson was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a No Bond Hold.

A warrant was then issued for D. Johnson.

On April 12, after the recovery of the firearm on C.M. Washington’s campus, resulted in D. Johnson being captured on video surveillance jumping a fenced barrier to enter the south side of school campus where the weapon was found by the student.

This led officers to secure a second warrant on April 14, for D. Johnson on the charge of Carrying a Firearm/Dangerous Weapon on School Property/Firearm Free Zone (Felony), with a $25,000 bond.

On Monday, Mr. D., Johnson turned himself in to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he later posted a $26,000.00 bond.