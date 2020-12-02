Thibodaux crime spree leads police to arrest four juveniles

THIBODAUX – Four juveniles have been arrested after they were involved in multiple vandalism complaints and a vehicle burglary on November 15. These arrests were made over the course of the past couple of weeks after the investigation linked multiple juveniles responsible for the early morning crime spree.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday November 15, the department responded to the 200 block of North 13th Street, where several unopened soda cans had been thrown through the residence’s bedroom window. The homeowner was franticly woken and could hear unknown subjects laughing outside the residence.

Although no suspects were located upon patrolling the area, officers did find further damage throughout the North Thibodaux Community. Officers discovered a total of 16 vehicles and 3 residences affected. One residence sustained broken windows, one vehicle was burglarized and the remaining vehicles and residences were covered in spray paint graffiti.

Thus far, the investigation has resulted in the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division apprehending four separate juveniles connected to the crimes. Three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old were booked and charged accordingly. Three out of the four were transported to the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Center, where two still remain. All subjects were charged with 20 counts of Simple Criminal Damage to Property and the 13-year-old was additionally charged with Simple Burglary.

Chief Zeringue said he is appalled by the actions of these youths and advised that their parents and guardians are just as responsible for their actions as they are.

Chief Zeringue would also like to remind all Parents and Guardians of the City of Thibodaux’s minor curfew ordinance. This ordinance applies to all subjects 17 years of age and younger and will be strictly enforced.

ORDINANCE NO. 7-2002 (CURFEW FOR MINORS – OFFENSES)

A minor may not remain in a public place or on the premises of an establishment between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., except on Friday and Saturday nights, when the hours shall begin at 11:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m.