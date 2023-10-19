THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A 13-year-old boy faces multiple felony charges in connection with a shooting that took place outside a high school football stadium in Thibodaux.

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Officers began an investigation after hearing gunshots while on security patrol at the Thibodaux High School vs. Hahnville High School football game on Friday, Oct. 6.

There were no reported injuries, but the game was paused, and fans left the stands while the players were taken away on buses.

Through further investigation, police learned that a fight took place between two groups of minors in the parking lot. Police say members of one of the groups were leaving the school grounds when shots were fired.

The shooter left the parking lot, but officers were able to gather evidence at the scene that led them to identify a 13-year-old as the shooter.

The 13-year-old was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: