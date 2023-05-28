NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a male inmate.

According to officials, a male inmate was taken to the hospital after officers found him unresponsive in his cell on Friday (May 26th) around 3:30 a.m. According to officials, the Sherriff’s office reportedly found contraband in the pod that the inmate was housed in.

The inmate died on Sunday (May 28th).

The incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Susan Hutson has released a statement on the incident stating, “As Sheriff, I am deeply saddened by the death of a resident at the Orleans Justice Center. This agency is committed to the care and humane treatment of everyone in our custody, and I will be unwavering in my efforts to get a full account of the incidents that lead up to this. Although we’re in the midst of a very preliminary investigation, we have been in close contact with the resident’s family, jail staff and senior leadership and will determine if any disciplinary action needs to be taken.”

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.