NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department will hold a press conference to highlight the recent arrests they have made. Along with that, officials provided an update on the department’s progress and the crime trends across the metro area.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Deputy Chief Superintendent Christopher Goodly, and Deputy Chief Lawrence Dupree are all expected to attend.

Watch the press conference live in the player above at 11:30 a.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.