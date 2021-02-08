‘Thank God for letting me see’ Sanitation worker recalls mind blowing moment he spotted vehicle of New Iberia kidnapping suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) The Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 10-year-old Jalisa lasalle of New Iberia.

Police say the child was inside a vehicle that was located around 7:00 a.m. Monday by two sanitation workers.

The workers say they were driving their normal route on a rural road in St. Martin Parish when they spotted the vehicle.

The Amber Alert included the vehicle’s make and license plate number.

The suspect’s arrest was captured on video and posted to social media by waste management workers Dion Merrick and Brandon Antonie.

“Me and Brandon Antonie both seen it. I told him that’s the car,” Merrick said.



“Once I noticed the silver Nissan, I backed up and blocked him in. I called 911 and they answered and said we have an officer minutes away. Before I could hang up the phone the officer was there,” Merrick stated.

Michael Sereal, 33 of New Iberia was arrested.

He was taken into custody and transferred to the New Iberia Police Department.

“They got the guy. The little girl was on the back seat safe. Thank God she was alive and everything,” Merrick added.

Police did not elaborate on the 10-year-old’s condition but did say she was found, and is safe.

Merrick says it’s amazing he even remembered the vehicle description police issued.

“I just thank God for letting me see and realize that car.”



Sereal, a registered sex offender, is facing aggravated kidnapping charges.