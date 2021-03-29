Texas trooper to be taken off life support once he can ‘give gift of life’ as organ donor, DPS says

MEXIA, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker will be taken off life support once he’s able to become an organ donor, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday via Facebook.

Texas DPS said Walker “no long displays signs of viable brain activity” and will only remain on life support “until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor.”

Walker was shot multiple times after he stopped on the side of FM 2383 outside Mexia to help a person with a broken-down vehicle. That person, DeArthur Pinson Jr., allegedly shot Walker and then fled the scene. It led Texas DPS to issue a Blue Alert, meaning they were looking for someone who was thought to have critically injured or killed a member of law enforcement. The emergency message was sent to cell phones all over Texas.

“This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper,” the Facebook post from Texas DPS said. “The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side.”

Walker was being treated at Baylor Scott and White hospital in Waco. A GoFundMe account was set up for him and his family on Sunday, and it has already surpassed its $60,000 goal.

Pinson Jr., was found dead at a residence on Highway 84, west of Mexia, and Texas DPS believes he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.