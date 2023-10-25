NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to making false claims in relation to a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

According to U.S. Attorney Duane Evans, Bria Peters, 38, made false statements to an approved lender to obtain a PPP loan in May 2021. Peters told the lender that she owned a clothing business in 2020 that was impacted by the pandemic.

Peters received $29,166 in funding but reportedly did not own a clothing business.

Peters was formerly a resident of New Orleans before moving to Texas.

Her sentencing is set for January 2024.

She faces up to five years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and up to three years of supervised release for the false statements count.

